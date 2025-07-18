Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Mets versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (55-42) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-47)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSOH

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+134) | CIN: +1.5 (-162)

NYM: -1.5 (+134) | CIN: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 0-1, 2.70 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 6-6, 3.37 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (0-1) for the Mets and Nick Lodolo (6-6) for the Reds. Manaea and his team were 22-14-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Manaea appeared in 23 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 16-7 in those contests. When Lodolo starts, the Reds have gone 8-9-0 against the spread. The Reds have a 3-5 record in Lodolo's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (50.5%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Reds, New York is the favorite at -162, and Cincinnati is +136 playing on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Reds are -162 to cover, and the Mets are +134.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

Mets versus Reds on July 18 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 42, or 65.6%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 19-7 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 92 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 46-46-0 in 92 games with a line this season.

The Reds have compiled a 26-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 5-9 (35.7%).

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 91 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-48-3).

The Reds have a 47-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 89 hits. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .509.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 101 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .532. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .376.

He is 39th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in the major leagues.

Francisco Lindor has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 90 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .463.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .495 and has 105 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 37th and he is 23rd in slugging.

De La Cruz heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .368 OBP. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .406.

He is 50th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.

Matt McLain is hitting .210 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

