Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, up against the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Nationals Game Info

San Diego Padres (52-44) vs. Washington Nationals (38-58)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SDPA

Padres vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-152) | WSH: (+128)

SD: (-152) | WSH: (+128) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

SD: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Padres vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 3-9, 4.88 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 3-7, 5.35 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Dylan Cease (3-9) against the Nationals and Mike Soroka (3-7). Cease's team is 8-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cease's team is 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 5-8-0 ATS record in Soroka's 13 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-9 record in Soroka's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57.3%)

Padres vs Nationals Moneyline

San Diego is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +128 underdog at home.

Padres vs Nationals Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Padres are +112 to cover, and the Nationals are -134.

Padres vs Nationals Over/Under

Padres versus Nationals on July 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (59.6%) in those games.

This season San Diego has been victorious 15 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 95 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 95 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 51-44-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have gone 33-40 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

Washington is 17-26 (winning just 39.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 91 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-38-2).

The Nationals have a 47-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .451.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Tatis will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .343 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and four RBIs.

Manny Machado has 107 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .490, both of which are best among San Diego hitters this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 84 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .451.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up 99 hits with a .381 on-base percentage and a .534 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .278.

He is 45th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks while batting .287. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .259 with 20 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks while batting .227.

Padres vs Nationals Head to Head

6/25/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/24/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/25/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/24/2024: 12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/23/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/26/2024: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/25/2024: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/24/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2023: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!