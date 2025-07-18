Royals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Marlins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (47-50) vs. Miami Marlins (44-51)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSKC

Royals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | MIA: (+102)

KC: (-120) | MIA: (+102) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

KC: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Royals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Royals) vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 4-9, 0.00 ERA

The Marlins will look to Alcantara (4-9, 0.00), while the Royals' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced. When Alcantara starts, the Marlins are 7-11-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 6-9 record in Alcantara's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (50.6%)

Royals vs Marlins Moneyline

Kansas City is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +102 underdog at home.

Royals vs Marlins Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Royals are +140 to cover, and the Marlins are -170.

Royals vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Royals-Marlins game on July 18, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 14-12 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 95 opportunities.

The Royals are 48-47-0 against the spread in their 95 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have a 37-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.7% of those games).

Miami is 31-39 (winning 44.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-48-0).

The Marlins have collected a 54-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .504, both of which are best among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 12th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .354 this season while batting .297 with 31 walks and 40 runs scored. He's slugging .454.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .272 with a .437 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Pasquantino has recorded at least one base hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.

Salvador Perez is batting .244 with a .287 OBP and 54 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has put up a team-high OBP (.368), and leads the Marlins in hits (89). He's batting .293 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Stowers brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .636 with three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Otto Lopez is batting .250 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 101st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Agustin Ramirez has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks while batting .242.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .341 to lead his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!