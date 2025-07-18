Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Athletics.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (46-49) vs. Athletics (41-57)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and NBCS-CA

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | OAK: (+114)

CLE: (-134) | OAK: (+114) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182)

CLE: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 4-4, 3.44 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 7-7, 4.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (4-4) to the mound, while JP Sears (7-7) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Cecconi's team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cecconi's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Sears starts, the Athletics are 11-8-0 against the spread. The Athletics have a 5-8 record in Sears' 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (50.3%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

The Guardians vs Athletics moneyline has the Guardians as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +114 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Guardians are +150 to cover, while the Athletics are -182 to cover.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Athletics on July 18, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Guardians have won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 93 games with a total this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 47-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 29 of the 75 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.7%).

The Athletics have gone 17-37 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (31.5%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-43-5 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 49-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.363) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .295 batting average while slugging .506.

He is 11th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Steven Kwan has hit six homers this season while driving in 32 runs. He's batting .285 this season and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifiers, he is 25th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .217 with a .293 OBP and 37 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Manzardo heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up 106 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .279 and slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 19th in slugging.

Rooker brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Jacob Wilson has a .375 OBP while slugging .462. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .332.

He ranks second in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .262.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .251 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

6/22/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

