Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Athletics.
Guardians vs Athletics Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (46-49) vs. Athletics (41-57)
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and NBCS-CA
Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | OAK: (+114)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 4-4, 3.44 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 7-7, 4.79 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (4-4) to the mound, while JP Sears (7-7) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Cecconi's team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cecconi's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Sears starts, the Athletics are 11-8-0 against the spread. The Athletics have a 5-8 record in Sears' 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (50.3%)
Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Guardians vs Athletics moneyline has the Guardians as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +114 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Athletics Spread
- The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Guardians are +150 to cover, while the Athletics are -182 to cover.
Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Athletics on July 18, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those contests.
- This year, the Guardians have won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -134 or better on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 93 games with a total this season.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 47-46-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have won 29 of the 75 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.7%).
- The Athletics have gone 17-37 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (31.5%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-43-5 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have a 49-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.5% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.363) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .295 batting average while slugging .506.
- He is 11th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Steven Kwan has hit six homers this season while driving in 32 runs. He's batting .285 this season and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Among qualifiers, he is 25th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.
- Carlos Santana has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.
- Kyle Manzardo is batting .217 with a .293 OBP and 37 RBI for Cleveland this season.
- Manzardo heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has put up 106 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .279 and slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .355.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Rooker brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.
- Jacob Wilson has a .375 OBP while slugging .462. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .332.
- He ranks second in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .262.
- Lawrence Butler is hitting .251 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks.
Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head
- 6/22/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/21/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/20/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/21/2024: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 3/28/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
