Pirates vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs White Sox Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-58) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-65)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and CHSN

Pirates vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

PIT: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)

PIT: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-4, 3.79 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.44 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bailey Falter (6-4) for the Pirates and Jonathan Cannon (3-7) for the White Sox. Falter's team is 11-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Falter's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The White Sox have gone 6-7-0 against the spread when Cannon starts. The White Sox are 4-9 in Cannon's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (54.2%)

Pirates vs White Sox Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +138 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs White Sox Spread

The Pirates are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +130 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -156.

Pirates versus White Sox, on July 18, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -164 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 90 opportunities.

The Pirates are 46-44-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 29-62 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.9% of those games).

Chicago is 15-42 (winning just 26.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times this season for a 40-49-5 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 50-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (65) this season while batting .212 with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .414.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 146th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Cruz has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 77 hits. He's batting .255 while slugging .381.

He is 88th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .656, fueled by an OBP of .287 and a team-best slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Reynolds heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double and an RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 76 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .339.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 74 hits with a .297 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both categories. He's batting .218 and slugging .383.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 142nd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .233 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .243 with seven doubles, two home runs and 32 walks.

Lenyn Sosa is slugging .417 to lead his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!