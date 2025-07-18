Pirates vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
MLB action on Friday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs White Sox Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (39-58) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-65)
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and CHSN
Pirates vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PIT: (-164) | CHW: (+138)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Pirates vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-4, 3.79 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.44 ERA
The probable pitchers are Bailey Falter (6-4) for the Pirates and Jonathan Cannon (3-7) for the White Sox. Falter's team is 11-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Falter's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The White Sox have gone 6-7-0 against the spread when Cannon starts. The White Sox are 4-9 in Cannon's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Pirates vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Pirates win (54.2%)
Pirates vs White Sox Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +138 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs White Sox Spread
- The Pirates are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +130 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -156.
Pirates vs White Sox Over/Under
- Pirates versus White Sox, on July 18, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Pirates vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Pirates have won in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -164 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 90 opportunities.
- The Pirates are 46-44-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The White Sox have gone 29-62 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.9% of those games).
- Chicago is 15-42 (winning just 26.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.
- The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times this season for a 40-49-5 record against the over/under.
- The White Sox have a 50-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (65) this season while batting .212 with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .414.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 146th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Cruz has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 77 hits. He's batting .255 while slugging .381.
- He is 88th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .656, fueled by an OBP of .287 and a team-best slugging percentage of .369 this season.
- Reynolds heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double and an RBI.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 76 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .339.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has racked up 74 hits with a .297 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both categories. He's batting .218 and slugging .383.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 142nd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .233 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- Chase Meidroth is hitting .243 with seven doubles, two home runs and 32 walks.
- Lenyn Sosa is slugging .417 to lead his team.
