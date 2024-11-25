Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets and Player Props for Ravens at Chargers

John and Jim Harbaugh are set to square off once again on Monday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Which brother will have bragging rights at Thanksgiving dinner? FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes previews the game, laying out his read on the spread and total, which player props he's targeting, and an SGP worth considering at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Derrick Henry - Alt Rushing Yds Derrick Henry - Alt Rushing Yds Derrick Henry 100+ Yards +158 View more odds in Sportsbook

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.