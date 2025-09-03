Liberty vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Liberty Flames facing the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-235) | Jacksonville State: (+190)

Liberty: (-235) | Jacksonville State: (+190) Spread: Liberty: -6.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +6.5 (-110)

Liberty: -6.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +6.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Liberty hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Liberty is winless ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Jacksonville State has covered the spread in every game this year.

Jacksonville State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Jacksonville State and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Gamecocks win (51.6%)

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Liberty is favored by 6.5 points versus Jacksonville State. Liberty is -110 to cover the spread, while Jacksonville State is -110.

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

Liberty versus Jacksonville State, on Sept. 6, has an over/under of 49.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Jacksonville State is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -235 favorite.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Flames last season was 34.6 points, 6.6 more points than their implied total of 28 points in Saturday's game.

The 34.0-point average implied total last season for the Gamecocks is 12.0 more points than the team's 22-point implied total in this matchup.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Stadium: AmFirst Stadium

