Texas vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas Longhorns facing the San Jose State Spartans.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs San Jose State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (N/A) | San Jose State: (N/A)

Texas: (N/A) | San Jose State: (N/A) Spread: Texas: -36.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +36.5 (-110)

Texas: -36.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +36.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas vs San Jose State Betting Trends

Texas is winless against the spread this season.

San Jose State is winless against the spread this season.

None of San Jose State's one games has hit the over in 2025.

Texas vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (95.7%)

Texas vs San Jose State Point Spread

San Jose State is an underdog by 36.5 points versus Texas. San Jose State is -110 to cover the spread, and Texas is -110.

Texas vs San Jose State Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas versus San Jose State game on Sept. 6 has been set at 52.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Texas vs. San Jose State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Longhorns last season was 35.3 points, 9.7 fewer points than their implied total of 45 points in Saturday's game.

The 31.5-point average implied total last season for the Spartans is 23.5 more points than the team's 8-point implied total in this matchup.

Texas vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. San Jose State analysis on FanDuel Research.