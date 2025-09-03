NC State vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The NC State Wolfpack are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, up against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

NC State vs Virginia Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NC State: (-128) | Virginia: (+106)

NC State: (-128) | Virginia: (+106) Spread: NC State: -2.5 (-110) | Virginia: +2.5 (-110)

NC State: -2.5 (-110) | Virginia: +2.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

NC State vs Virginia Betting Trends

NC State is winless against the spread this season.

NC State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Virginia is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Virginia has had one game (of one) hit the over this year.

NC State vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolfpack win (56%)

NC State vs Virginia Point Spread

Virginia is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-110 odds), and NC State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

NC State vs Virginia Over/Under

The over/under for NC State-Virginia on Sept. 6 is 55.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

NC State vs Virginia Moneyline

NC State is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Virginia is a +106 underdog.

NC State vs. Virginia Points Insights

The Wolfpack had an average implied point total of 29.8 last season, which is 0.8 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (29).

The Cavaliers' average implied point total last season (31.3 points) is 4.3 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (27 points).

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth NC State vs. Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.