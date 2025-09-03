FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Texas A&M vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Data Skrive
On Saturday in college football, the Texas A&M Aggies are up against the Utah State Aggies.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Utah State Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-10000) | Utah State: (+3000)
  • Spread: Texas A&M: -31.5 (-105) | Utah State: +31.5 (-115)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas A&M vs Utah State Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M hasn't won a game against the spread this year.
  • All one of Texas A&M's games have gone over the point total this season.
  • Utah State has posted one win against the spread this season.
  • No Utah State game has gone over the point total this season.

Texas A&M vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (95.6%)

Texas A&M vs Utah State Point Spread

Utah State is the underdog by 31.5 points against Texas A&M. Utah State is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas A&M is -115.

Texas A&M vs Utah State Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas A&M versus Utah State matchup on Sept. 6 has been set at 54.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Texas A&M vs Utah State Moneyline

The Texas A&M vs Utah State moneyline has Texas A&M as a -10000 favorite, while Utah State is a +3000 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Utah State Points Insights

  • The Texas A&M Aggies had an average implied point total of 31.5 last season, which is 11.5 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (43).
  • The Utah State Aggies' average implied point total last season (37.2 points) is 25.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (12 points).

Texas A&M vs. Utah State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
  • Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Stadium: Kyle Field

