Texas A&M vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Texas A&M Aggies are up against the Utah State Aggies.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas A&M vs Utah State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-10000) | Utah State: (+3000)
- Spread: Texas A&M: -31.5 (-105) | Utah State: +31.5 (-115)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Texas A&M vs Utah State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M hasn't won a game against the spread this year.
- All one of Texas A&M's games have gone over the point total this season.
- Utah State has posted one win against the spread this season.
- No Utah State game has gone over the point total this season.
Texas A&M vs Utah State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (95.6%)
Texas A&M vs Utah State Point Spread
Utah State is the underdog by 31.5 points against Texas A&M. Utah State is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas A&M is -115.
Texas A&M vs Utah State Over/Under
The over/under for the Texas A&M versus Utah State matchup on Sept. 6 has been set at 54.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Texas A&M vs Utah State Moneyline
The Texas A&M vs Utah State moneyline has Texas A&M as a -10000 favorite, while Utah State is a +3000 underdog.
Texas A&M vs. Utah State Points Insights
- The Texas A&M Aggies had an average implied point total of 31.5 last season, which is 11.5 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (43).
- The Utah State Aggies' average implied point total last season (37.2 points) is 25.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (12 points).
Texas A&M vs. Utah State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Stadium: Kyle Field
