Texas A&M vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Texas A&M Aggies are up against the Utah State Aggies.

Texas A&M vs Utah State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-10000) | Utah State: (+3000)

Texas A&M: (-10000) | Utah State: (+3000) Spread: Texas A&M: -31.5 (-105) | Utah State: +31.5 (-115)

Texas A&M: -31.5 (-105) | Utah State: +31.5 (-115) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas A&M vs Utah State Betting Trends

Texas A&M hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

All one of Texas A&M's games have gone over the point total this season.

Utah State has posted one win against the spread this season.

No Utah State game has gone over the point total this season.

Texas A&M vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Aggies win (95.6%)

Texas A&M vs Utah State Point Spread

Utah State is the underdog by 31.5 points against Texas A&M. Utah State is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas A&M is -115.

Texas A&M vs Utah State Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas A&M versus Utah State matchup on Sept. 6 has been set at 54.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Texas A&M vs Utah State Moneyline

The Texas A&M vs Utah State moneyline has Texas A&M as a -10000 favorite, while Utah State is a +3000 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Utah State Points Insights

The Texas A&M Aggies had an average implied point total of 31.5 last season, which is 11.5 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (43).

The Utah State Aggies' average implied point total last season (37.2 points) is 25.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (12 points).

Texas A&M vs. Utah State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Stadium: Kyle Field

