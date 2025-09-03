Syracuse vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Syracuse Orange and the UConn Huskies.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Syracuse vs UConn Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Syracuse: (-250) | UConn: (+202)
- Spread: Syracuse: -6.5 (-114) | UConn: +6.5 (-106)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Syracuse vs UConn Betting Trends
- Syracuse has no wins against the spread this season.
- Syracuse has had one game (of one) go over the total this year.
- UConn has posted one win against the spread this season.
- All one UConn games have gone over the point total this year.
Syracuse vs UConn Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orange win (69.6%)
Syracuse vs UConn Point Spread
Syracuse is favored by 6.5 points over UConn. Syracuse is -114 to cover the spread, with UConn being -106.
Syracuse vs UConn Over/Under
Syracuse versus UConn on Sept. 6 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Syracuse vs UConn Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Syracuse vs. UConn reveal Syracuse as the favorite (-250) and UConn as the underdog (+202).
Syracuse vs. UConn Points Insights
- The Orange had an average implied point total of 33.4 last season, which is 0.4 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (33).
- The 29.3-point average implied total last season for the Huskies is 3.3 more points than the team's 26-point implied total in this matchup.
Syracuse vs. UConn Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Location: Syracuse, New York
- Stadium: JMA Wireless Dome
Check out even more in-depth Syracuse vs. UConn analysis on FanDuel Research.