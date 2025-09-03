Syracuse vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Syracuse Orange and the UConn Huskies.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Syracuse vs UConn Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Syracuse: (-250) | UConn: (+202)

Syracuse: (-250) | UConn: (+202) Spread: Syracuse: -6.5 (-114) | UConn: +6.5 (-106)

Syracuse: -6.5 (-114) | UConn: +6.5 (-106) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Syracuse vs UConn Betting Trends

Syracuse has no wins against the spread this season.

Syracuse has had one game (of one) go over the total this year.

UConn has posted one win against the spread this season.

All one UConn games have gone over the point total this year.

Syracuse vs UConn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orange win (69.6%)

Syracuse vs UConn Point Spread

Syracuse is favored by 6.5 points over UConn. Syracuse is -114 to cover the spread, with UConn being -106.

Syracuse vs UConn Over/Under

Syracuse versus UConn on Sept. 6 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Syracuse vs UConn Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Syracuse vs. UConn reveal Syracuse as the favorite (-250) and UConn as the underdog (+202).

Syracuse vs. UConn Points Insights

The Orange had an average implied point total of 33.4 last season, which is 0.4 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (33).

The 29.3-point average implied total last season for the Huskies is 3.3 more points than the team's 26-point implied total in this matchup.

Syracuse vs. UConn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Stadium: JMA Wireless Dome

Check out even more in-depth Syracuse vs. UConn analysis on FanDuel Research.