Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Iowa State Cyclones taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa State vs Iowa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa State: (-154) | Iowa: (+128)

Iowa State: (-154) | Iowa: (+128) Spread: Iowa State: -2.5 (-122) | Iowa: +2.5 (100)

Iowa State: -2.5 (-122) | Iowa: +2.5 (100) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa State vs Iowa Betting Trends

Iowa State has two wins against the spread this year.

Iowa State has covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Iowa State has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Iowa has no wins against the spread this year.

Iowa and its opponent have yet to hit the over this year.

Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (51%)

Iowa State vs Iowa Point Spread

Iowa is the underdog by 2.5 points against Iowa State. Iowa is -122 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is +100.

Iowa State vs Iowa Over/Under

Iowa State versus Iowa, on Sept. 6, has an over/under of 41.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Iowa State vs Iowa Moneyline

Iowa is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Iowa State is a -154 favorite.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Points Insights

The Cyclones had an average implied point total of 29.0 last season, which is 7.0 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (22).

The average implied point total last season for the Hawkeyes (23.9) is 3.9 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (20).

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

