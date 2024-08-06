2024 South Carolina Football Odds and Schedule
The South Carolina Gamecocks, who are currently unranked, are 2-0 on the season. For additional details on their full 2024 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.
South Carolina 2024 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Old Dominion
|Aug. 31
|W 23-19
|Gamecocks (-20.5)
|49.5
|2
|@ Kentucky
|Sept. 7
|W 31-6
|Wildcats (-9.5)
|41.5
|3
|LSU
|Sept. 14
|-
|Tigers (-7.5)
|50.5
|4
|Akron
|Sept. 21
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Ole Miss
|Oct. 5
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Alabama
|Oct. 12
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Oklahoma
|Oct. 19
|-
|-
|-
South Carolina Last Game
The Gamecocks beat the Kentucky Wildcats 31-6 in their last outing. Against the Wildcats, LaNorris Sellers led the Gamecocks with 159 yards on 11-of-15 passing (73.3%) for two TDs and one interception. In the ground game, Raheim Sanders took 13 carries for 54 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Mazeo Bennett led the receiving charge against the Wildcats, hauling in three passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.
South Carolina Betting Insights
- South Carolina has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
