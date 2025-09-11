SMU vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the SMU Mustangs taking on the Missouri State Bears.

SMU vs Missouri State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SMU: (-4000) | Missouri State: (+1400)

SMU: (-4000) | Missouri State: (+1400) Spread: SMU: -27.5 (-120) | Missouri State: +27.5 (-102)

SMU: -27.5 (-120) | Missouri State: +27.5 (-102) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

SMU vs Missouri State Betting Trends

SMU is winless against the spread this year.

Every SMU game has hit the over this season.

Missouri State has posted one win against the spread this season.

Missouri State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 27.5-point underdog or more this year.

Missouri State has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

SMU vs Missouri State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mustangs win (95.6%)

SMU vs Missouri State Point Spread

Missouri State is the underdog by 27.5 points against SMU. Missouri State is -120 to cover the spread, and SMU is -102.

SMU vs Missouri State Over/Under

The over/under for the SMU versus Missouri State matchup on Sept. 13 has been set at 61.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

SMU vs Missouri State Moneyline

SMU is the favorite, -4000 on the moneyline, while Missouri State is a +1400 underdog.

SMU vs. Missouri State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games SMU 43.5 27 30.5 105 64.5 2 Missouri State 17.0 113 46.5 133 56.5 2

SMU vs. Missouri State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Stadium: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

