SMU vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

On Saturday in college football, the SMU Mustangs are up against the Baylor Bears.

SMU vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SMU: (-128) | Baylor: (+106)

SMU: (-128) | Baylor: (+106) Spread: SMU: -2.5 (-110) | Baylor: +2.5 (-110)

SMU: -2.5 (-110) | Baylor: +2.5 (-110) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

SMU vs Baylor Betting Trends

SMU covered the spread seven times in 13 games last season.

SMU's ATS record as at least 2.5-point favorites was 5-5 last season.

Last year, seven of SMU's 13 games hit the over.

Baylor's record against the spread last year was 8-4-0.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, Baylor had two wins ATS (2-1) last year.

Baylor had nine of its 12 games hit the over last season.

SMU vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mustangs win (76.2%)

SMU vs Baylor Point Spread

SMU is favored by 2.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Baylor, the underdog, is -110.

SMU vs Baylor Over/Under

A combined point total of 65.5 has been set for SMU-Baylor on Sept. 6, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

SMU vs Baylor Moneyline

Baylor is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while SMU is a -128 favorite.

SMU vs. Baylor Points Insights

The average implied total for the Mustangs last season was 32.6 points, 1.4 fewer points than their implied total of 34 points in Saturday's game.

The 30.8-point average implied total for the Bears last season is 1.2 fewer points than the team's 32-point implied total in this matchup.

SMU vs. Baylor Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

