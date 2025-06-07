Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Pacers vs. Thunder for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Pacers-Thunder in Game 2

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread Thunder -11 (-110)

Total Over 227.5 (-112)

Pace Rankings Indiana: 7th Oklahoma City: 5th



Pacers-Thunder Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($16,200)

The MVP didn't have his best moments as Game 1 slipped through OKC's fingers, but he still dropped 38 points in 39 minutes while seemingly underperforming in the box score as only 3 of his 11 potential assists were converted. The Thunder are getting the benefit of the doubt with an eerily high spread in Game 2, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the optimal choice at MVP if a blowout in that direction -- and tied series -- comes to fruition.

Tyrese Haliburton ($13,200)

Fears of this matchup haunting Tyrese Haliburton absolutely came true. He struggled against the Thunder in the regular season before putting up what Richard Jefferson called "tour date numbers" in Game 1 prior to another icy game-winner. Theatrics aside, I'm expecting the spread and that performance to keep Hali fairly contrarian at MVP, and we saw his up-and-down nature sandwich a Game 5 with 28.4 FanDuel points (FDP) between a pair of efforts over 55 FDP to end the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pacers-Thunder Mid-Range Options

Pascal Siakam ($11,000)

Indiana's leading scorer sitting at 19 points in a win is pretty shocking. That was Pascal Siakam, who seems to have the best individual matchup for the 'Cers in this series. OKC struggled at times with Aaron Gordon and Julius Randle, which continued by allowing 37.5 FDP to the power forward in Game 1. If ball pressure on Haliburton remains the Thunder's primary coverage, Siakam scoring in transition and on the block will be important, but the floor here feels extremely creaky should the Thunder roll on Sunday.

Chet Holmgren ($9,200)

It doesn't get lower than the spot we're buying Chet Holmgren at before Game 2. Chet's 15.2 FDP were a low point of the entire postseason, and we weren't sure how he'd integrate into this matchup after missing both regular-season contests. Though a distant memory at this stage, the Pacers allowed the 11th-most FDP per game to opposing fours in the regular season, so there is still potential here. It's worth noting that, this postseason, Holmgren has averaged 35.7 FDP in wins compared to 31.7 in losses. I want to roster him when OKC is at full steam.

Pacers-Thunder Value Plays

Aaron Nesmith ($4,600)

Aaron Nesmith was huge on the glass for the Pacers in real life, and a repeat of that double-double would be all you could ask for at $4,600. Nesmith didn't quite blow up in the FanDuel box score with just 10 points and 5 turnovers, but he logged 31 minutes as a vital part of Indiana's defensive plan for Shai. Most importantly of all, it seems last series' ankle issue is behind him, which is a key reason my colleague Skyler Carlin expects more Nesmith noise from three-point land among his Pacers-Thunder Game 2 prop bets.

Cason Wallace ($3,200)

It wasn't broke, so Oklahoma City didn't fix it. Cason Wallace did a whale of a job on Haliburton in the regular season, so he earned a start -- and 33 minutes -- in Game 1. Believers were probably disappointed by the 15.9 FDP in the box score, but that was truly on the low end of outcomes. He's averaged 26.8 FDP per 36 minutes in the postseason despite an extremely low usage rate (10.9%), and ending Thursday's tilt on the floor in crunch time insinuates Wallace's new role is here to stay.

