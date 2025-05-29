Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Pacers vs. Knicks for Game 5

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Pacers-Knicks in Game 5

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Knicks -4

Total: 223.0

Pace Rankings: Pacers (7th), Knicks (26th)

Pacers-Knicks Studs to Target

Tyrese Haliburton ($21,900 MVP/$14,600 UTIL) -- Tyrese Haliburton certainly came to play in Game 4 to secure a 3-1 lead in the series for the Pacers, finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, 4 steals, and 0 turnovers en route to 80.9 FanDuel points (FDPs). After watching the Oklahoma City Thunder emphatically win Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and advance to the NBA Finals on Wednesday, I expect Haliburton to be ultra-aggressive in a hostile environment at Madison Square Garden in Game 5.

Jalen Brunson ($21,600 MVP/$14,400 UTIL) -- If the Knicks want to postpone their exit from the postseason, they'll likely need a special performance from Jalen Brunson, who has tallied 44-plus FDPs in three of the first four contests in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the five games following a loss for the Knicks in these playoffs, Brunson is averaging 33.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 7.0 APG.

Pacers-Knicks Mid-Range Options

Pascal Siakam ($15,600 MVP/$10,400 UTIL) -- Pascal Siakam's performance in Game 4 was overshadowed by Haliburton's stellar outing, but the versatile forward exploded for 30 points and 44 FDPs, giving him 38-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts. The Knicks have had no answer for Siakam in transition, and New York is giving up the sixth-most fastbreak points per game (14.5) among teams in the postseason.

OG Anunoby ($11,700 MVP/$7,800 UTIL) -- With an injured -- and potentially limited -- Karl-Anthony Towns taking the court on Thursday, the Knicks are going to need someone else to step up alongside Brunson, and I believe that player can be OG Anunoby. Along with Anunoby supplying 16-plus points in six of his last seven playoff contests, the athletic wing has posted four-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in four of his last five.

Pacers-Knicks Value Plays

Mitchell Robinson ($5,700 MVP/$3,800 UTIL) -- Mitchell Robinson has joined New York's starting lineup in the past two games of this series, and his presence on the offensive glass and in the paint is enough for him to warrant consideration as a salary-saving option. Even if head coach Tom Thibodeau elects to insert Josh Hart back into the starting five on Thursday, Robinson could be in store for more minutes if Towns deals with foul trouble or is limited by his knee ailment.

T.J. McConnell ($3,000 MVP/$2,000 UTIL) -- While I don't mind taking a flier on Miles McBride ($1,800 MVP/$1,200 UTIL) in a must-win game for the Knicks, T.J. McConnell continues to be a reliable bench option for the Pacers. McConnell has yet to eclipse 18 minutes in a contest this series, but he's still managed to produce 16-plus FDPs in three of the four matchups so far due to his ability to knock down mid-range shots and his energy on both ends of the court.

