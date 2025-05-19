FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

2025 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs have been set, which means we can now look ahead at the next matchups.

Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.

2025 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals Matchups

These are the matchups for the Conference Finals.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Do the 2025 NBA Conference Finals Start?

The Conference Finals games will begin May 20th when the Timberwolves take on the Thunder.

Both series will be played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

NBA Conference Finals Winner Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win their series via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder

MIN v OKC - Series Betting
Oklahoma City Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves

Odds/lines subject to change

Pacers vs. Knicks

IND v NYK - Series Betting
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers

Odds/lines subject to change

Check out our coverage of every NBA Playoff game at FanDuel Research.

