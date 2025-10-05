3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Patriots at Bills on Sunday Night Football

We get a banger on Sunday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills have looked like the best team in football through four weeks, and they'll host their chief rivals in the AFC East, the New England Patriots.

Which players should we target within our FanDuel Picks lineups?

Let's dig into three plays that I think stand out for this elite matchup.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Patriots at Bills

Josh Allen More Than 0.5 Touchdowns

Josh Allen has run just 11 times the past two weeks, less than you'd expect from him. That downtick is easy to explain, though, and I think we'll see more volume tonight.

Two key factors were at play there. First, Allen broke his nose in Week 2, meaning the team probably didn't want to expose him to unnecessary risk.

Second, they won both games by double digits and seemed to not want to put the full pedal to the metal. They might not be able to do that here.

Allen's touchdown marks have been "mild" picks of late, so getting this back to the regular label makes me want to build lineups around it.

James Cook More Than 95.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

The same thought process with Allen applies to James Cook: when the intensity goes up, so should the usage on their stars.

Frankly, Cook doesn't even need a huge increase. He played 73.3% of the snaps last week, his highest mark since Week 16 of 2023. He had 135 yards from scrimmage there, and he has gotten 102-plus in all four games thus far.

The Patriots' rush defense has been good, but with Cook getting usage as a receiver, too, he's in a good spot to clear this mark.

Kayshon Boutte More Than 26.5 Receiving Yards

As the Patriots have rotated through receivers this year, Kayshon Boutte has been the guy most consistently on the field. That should finally lead to yardage tonight.

Boutte's lone game with a snap rate under 70% this year came last week when they blew out the Carolina Panthers. That snap rate was at 74.4% through three quarters, so the blowout is what led to the reduction.

We shouldn't have to worry about an ultra-positive script here with the Patriots entering as big underdogs. Boutte earns targets downfield, so he doesn't need a ton of volume to clear a mark like this.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.