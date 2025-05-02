Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Game 6 of Rockets vs. Warriors

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position.

Let's dive into Game 6 of the Western Conference Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Rockets-Warriors

Game Preview

Spread Golden State -5.5 (-106)

Total 205.5 (-110)

Pace Rankings Houston: 18th Golden State: 17th



Rockets-Warriors Studs to Target

Jimmy Butler ($13,400)

FanDuel's new NBA DFS single-game salary structure makes a dart at Stephen Curry a true sacrifice of role players, forcing a punt to someone definitely seeing the floor fewer than 20 minutes. It'll be interesting to see how Curry and Jimmy Butler coexist in what seems like a must-win Game 6, and I wouldn't discount "Playoff Jimmy" from hitting the scene. He's topped 45 FanDuel points (FDP) in three of his five full postseason efforts with a usage rate (21.6%) that doesn't lag extremely far behind Curry's (26.2%).

Alperen Sengun ($12,800)

Alperen Sengun is my preferred MVP target tonight. The center took just nine shots in Game 5's blowout win but survived it with four stocks (steals plus blocks) from a fantasy perspective. He pulled down double-digit boards in both road games earlier in the series, and his aggression leading to foul trouble for Draymond Green was a successful formula in Game 4. I'll take my chances with him opposite Quinten Post.

Rockets-Warriors Mid-Range Options

Amen Thompson ($10,000)

This isn't the world's strongest mid-range when Jalen Green has been unplayable in four of five games in this series, and his minutes are declining. I'd much rather try Amen Thompson inside of it -- even if Thompson's 57.7 FDP game with 8 stocks on Wednesday was a best-case scenario. Thompson has produced 3.0 stocks per 36 minutes all season, so he can pile them up in what figures to be a gritty, low-scoring affair.

Draymond Green ($8,600)

The Warriors' outlook shifts dramatically with a win or loss this evening, so I'm expecting Draymond to be at his best. He's yet to top 33 FDP, 8 rebounds, or 4 assists in this series despite a full workload. He and Fred VanVleet are the end of the line for players fully expected for full roles, and they've also got the two best value scores of players above $5,000 in our NBA DFS projections.

Rockets-Warriors Value Plays

Dillon Brooks ($5,600)

Green can't say he's getting the best of his rivalry with Dillon Brooks, who has topped 20 FDP in all five games despite fluctuating playing time. Averaging 31.0 minutes per game in the two road tilts thus far, I'm expecting Ime Udoka to continue to lean on the veteran away from home. Brooks has posted 16.0 points per game in his last three trips to Chase Center. The downside? He'll probably be popular after a 24-point outing in Game 5.

Buddy Hield ($5,000)

The Dubs shifted to Buddy Hield in the starting five in Game 4. I would expect closer to his minutes in that one (30) than Game 5's total (17) if this one stays tight, but the Dubs' lineup spots around Curry, Butler, and Green seem incredibly fluid. Hield is likely a solid choice in cash games, but in tournaments, solid per-minute producers like Tari Eason and Steven Adams from Houston are considerations if a potential surprise contributor from Golden State doesn't catch your eye.

