2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Inter Miami vs. Porto

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Thursday's Inter Miami vs. Porto game?

Club World Cup Betting Picks for Inter Miami vs. Porto

Both Inter Miami and Porto are coming off disappointing 0-0 draws in their opening matches of the tournament, and I think we'll see another tie in this 3 p.m. ET Thursday matchup.

Not only did both sides draw -- both put forth underwhelming showings that don't inspire too much confidence moving forward.

Porto had three shots on target to Palmeiras' five in their opener. Inter Miami gave up a staggering eight shots on target to Al Ahly, a side expected to be one of the worst teams in the tournament, while generating six themselves.

Although Inter Miami's defense is a huge concern, the individual brilliance in their attack can help them hang tough against favored Porto.

With Al Ahly generating a whopping eight shots on target versus Inter Miami, Porto's attack should be licking their chops ahead of Thursday's matchup.

Despite Porto's attack struggling versus Palmeiras, Vieira totaled two shots -- one of which was on target -- in the match. He's a key piece for Porto, and he can contribute to a goal against an Inter Miami side that just isn't up to par defensively.

Inter Miami entered the tourney fresh off a stretch where they'd allowed at least three goals in four of their last six MLS matches, and the opening performance against Al Ahly was cut from that same cloth despite the 0-0 scoreline.

You can also check out our latest 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Bracket.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.