Best NASCAR Cup Series Bets and Predictions for the Great American Getaway 400 in Pocono

Although Pocono is an odd duck, we've seen some characteristics of the track elsewhere in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The big one? Pocono is fast with massive straightaways, testing a car's top-end speed. Michigan gave us data on that a few weeks ago.

The corners, though, are also flat, testing a car's grip and ability to get off the corner to set up the long straightaways. Nashville is also relatively flat, even if it doesn't have the long straightaways.

So, although we can't have a direct comp for the track, we can look at how drivers have generally performed at spots that test speed and grip to see who may emerge in Sunday's Great American Getaway 400. I do think a couple of those drivers are undervalued in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds.

Let's start by laying out my model's simulations of the race, and then we can discuss my favorite bets prior to practice and qualifying.

NASCAR Predictions for Pocono

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Denny Hamlin 15.98% 38.66% 53.30% 73.16% William Byron 13.98% 34.86% 49.64% 70.10% Kyle Larson 12.00% 32.28% 46.06% 68.16% Ryan Blaney 9.20% 26.38% 40.72% 64.62% Tyler Reddick 6.42% 19.04% 31.24% 55.26% Christopher Bell 6.46% 18.56% 30.24% 53.44% Joey Logano 4.48% 13.40% 23.46% 46.50% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Betting Picks for Pocono

William Byron has had several races recently where he was the dominant car but failed to win. I'm betting on regression in the near future -- hopefully this weekend.

Across Darlington, Charlotte, and Michigan, Byron has combined to lead 77.4% of the laps. He has zero wins to show for it, whether due to just lacking stage-three pace or running out of gas in Michigan. That level of dominance tends to correlate with wins, but Byron hasn't won since the Daytona 500.

Although Byron has never won Pocono in Cup, it's a good track for him. He had solid finishes here during his age-20 and 21 seasons, and he led 60 laps in 2023. Once you combine that with his form, I have Byron at 14.0% to win, up from his 11.8% implied odds.

Erik Jones' form is skyrocketing, and he's still a value at this number.

It started in Texas -- another high-speed track with limited tire wear -- when Jones finished fifth. He finished 13th or better in Charlotte, Nashville, and Michigan, including a 7th-place run in Nashville. It's clear Legacy Motor Club has unlocked pace that wasn't there last year.

Pocono is also one of Jones' better tracks. He podiumed in his Cup debut here and has 8 top-10s in 13 career races, including 2 of 3 in the Next-Gen era with this same team. This pushes him up to 35.7% for a top-10 in my sims, presenting plenty enough value for me to bet him.

Zane Smith is in a similar spot to Jones where his form is on the ascent. The model's buying those gains as being legitimate.

Smith had a 12th-place average running position in Kansas, finished 13th in Nashville, and was 7th in Michigan. He also showed good pace on big tracks with Spire last year, finishing 17th in Indianapolis and 7th in Michigan.

The rest of Front Row Motorsports hasn't equalled this pace, potentially meaning Smith's run is a bit fluky. But the finish in Michigan was legitimized by his 11th-place average running position, so I don't want to worry too much about what his teammates have done. I've got Smith at 19.4% for a top 10, above his 15.4% implied odds.

