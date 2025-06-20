Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 20

There is a lot to be excited about on Friday's MLB schedule, including the Detroit Tigers playing the Tampa Bay Rays. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, MARQ and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. George Kirby

Cade Horton vs. George Kirby Records: Cubs (45-29), Mariners (37-36)

Cubs (45-29), Mariners (37-36) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 52.93%

52.93% Mariners Win Probability: 47.07%

Texas Rangers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CW33

SportsNet PT and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Jacob deGrom

Mike Burrows vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Pirates (29-46), Rangers (36-39)

Pirates (29-46), Rangers (36-39) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.11%

56.11% Pirates Win Probability: 43.89%

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MASN

MLB Network, YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Max Fried vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Yankees (43-31), Orioles (31-42)

Yankees (43-31), Orioles (31-42) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 73.59%

73.59% Orioles Win Probability: 26.41%

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET

FDSSUN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Jack Flaherty

Shane Baz vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Rays (41-33), Tigers (48-27)

Rays (41-33), Tigers (48-27) Rays Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.87%

50.87% Rays Win Probability: 49.13%

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and CHSN

SN1 and CHSN Probable Pitchers: vs. Davis Martin

vs. Davis Martin Records: Blue Jays (40-34), White Sox (23-52)

Blue Jays (40-34), White Sox (23-52) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.93%

59.93% White Sox Win Probability: 40.07%

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO

FDSFL and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Bryce Elder

Janson Junk vs. Bryce Elder Records: Marlins (29-43), Braves (33-39)

Marlins (29-43), Braves (33-39) Braves Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.91%

54.91% Marlins Win Probability: 45.09%

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH

FDSMW and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brady Singer

Andre Pallante vs. Brady Singer Records: Cardinals (40-35), Reds (39-36)

Cardinals (40-35), Reds (39-36) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Reds Win Probability: 44.31%

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs.

Zack Wheeler vs. Records: Phillies (44-30), Mets (45-29)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 61.69%

61.69% Mets Win Probability: 38.31%

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSWI

MNNT and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Joe Ryan vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Twins (37-37), Brewers (40-35)

Twins (37-37), Brewers (40-35) Twins Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 57.82%

57.82% Brewers Win Probability: 42.18%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ARID

COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Zac Gallen

Austin Gomber vs. Zac Gallen Records: Rockies (17-58), Diamondbacks (37-37)

Rockies (17-58), Diamondbacks (37-37) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -186

-186 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +156

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.65%

61.65% Rockies Win Probability: 38.35%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN

FDSW and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Hunter Brown

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Hunter Brown Records: Angels (36-38), Astros (43-31)

Angels (36-38), Astros (43-31) Astros Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Angels Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 64.25%

64.25% Angels Win Probability: 35.75%

Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Michael Lorenzen

Nick Pivetta vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Padres (39-34), Royals (37-38)

Padres (39-34), Royals (37-38) Padres Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Royals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 59.58%

59.58% Royals Win Probability: 40.42%

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG

NBCS-CA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Tanner Bibee

Jeffrey Springs vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Athletics (30-46), Guardians (37-36)

Athletics (30-46), Guardians (37-36) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.77%

53.77% Guardians Win Probability: 46.23%

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MASN2

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. MacKenzie Gore

Clayton Kershaw vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Dodgers (46-29), Nationals (31-44)

Dodgers (46-29), Nationals (31-44) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.10%

61.10% Nationals Win Probability: 38.90%

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NESN

NBCS-BA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Hunter Dobbins

Hayden Birdsong vs. Hunter Dobbins Records: Giants (42-33), Red Sox (39-37)

Giants (42-33), Red Sox (39-37) Giants Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.13%

52.13% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.87%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.