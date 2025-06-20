Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 20
There is a lot to be excited about on Friday's MLB schedule, including the Detroit Tigers playing the Tampa Bay Rays. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. George Kirby
- Records: Cubs (45-29), Mariners (37-36)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 52.93%
- Mariners Win Probability: 47.07%
Texas Rangers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Pirates (29-46), Rangers (36-39)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.11%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.89%
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Yankees (43-31), Orioles (31-42)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -220
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 73.59%
- Orioles Win Probability: 26.41%
Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Rays (41-33), Tigers (48-27)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.87%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.13%
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Blue Jays (40-34), White Sox (23-52)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -190
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.93%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.07%
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Marlins (29-43), Braves (33-39)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -144
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.91%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.09%
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Cardinals (40-35), Reds (39-36)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -136
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 55.69%
- Reds Win Probability: 44.31%
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs.
- Records: Phillies (44-30), Mets (45-29)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 61.69%
- Mets Win Probability: 38.31%
Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Twins (37-37), Brewers (40-35)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -168
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 57.82%
- Brewers Win Probability: 42.18%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Rockies (17-58), Diamondbacks (37-37)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -186
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +156
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.65%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.35%
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Angels (36-38), Astros (43-31)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -184
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 64.25%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.75%
Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Padres (39-34), Royals (37-38)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -188
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 59.58%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.42%
Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Athletics (30-46), Guardians (37-36)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 53.77%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.23%
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Dodgers (46-29), Nationals (31-44)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.10%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.90%
Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Hunter Dobbins
- Records: Giants (42-33), Red Sox (39-37)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -132
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.13%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.87%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.