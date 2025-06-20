FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

There is a lot to be excited about on Friday's MLB schedule, including the Detroit Tigers playing the Tampa Bay Rays. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Cubs (45-29), Mariners (37-36)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 52.93%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 47.07%

Texas Rangers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CW33
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Pirates (29-46), Rangers (36-39)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.11%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 43.89%

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
  • Records: Yankees (43-31), Orioles (31-42)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -220
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 73.59%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 26.41%

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Jack Flaherty
  • Records: Rays (41-33), Tigers (48-27)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 50.87%
  • Rays Win Probability: 49.13%

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SN1 and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Blue Jays (40-34), White Sox (23-52)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -190
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.93%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 40.07%

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Marlins (29-43), Braves (33-39)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 54.91%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 45.09%

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Cardinals (40-35), Reds (39-36)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 55.69%
  • Reds Win Probability: 44.31%

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs.
  • Records: Phillies (44-30), Mets (45-29)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 61.69%
  • Mets Win Probability: 38.31%

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Jacob Misiorowski
  • Records: Twins (37-37), Brewers (40-35)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 57.82%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 42.18%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Zac Gallen
  • Records: Rockies (17-58), Diamondbacks (37-37)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -186
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +156

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.65%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 38.35%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Hunter Brown
  • Records: Angels (36-38), Astros (43-31)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 64.25%
  • Angels Win Probability: 35.75%

Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Michael Lorenzen
  • Records: Padres (39-34), Royals (37-38)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 59.58%
  • Royals Win Probability: 40.42%

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Records: Athletics (30-46), Guardians (37-36)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 53.77%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 46.23%

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Dodgers (46-29), Nationals (31-44)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 61.10%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 38.90%

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Hunter Dobbins
  • Records: Giants (42-33), Red Sox (39-37)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 52.13%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 47.87%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

