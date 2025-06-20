Cubs vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners.

Cubs vs Mariners Game Info

Chicago Cubs (45-29) vs. Seattle Mariners (37-36)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and ROOT Sports NW

Cubs vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-134) | SEA: (+116)

CHC: (-134) | SEA: (+116) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-1, 3.47 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-3, 5.96 ERA

The probable starters are Cade Horton (3-1) for the Cubs and George Kirby (1-3) for the Mariners. Horton and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Horton's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners failed to cover in each of Kirby's five starts that had a set spread. The Mariners have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Kirby starts this season.

Cubs vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (52.9%)

Cubs vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Mariners, Chicago is the favorite at -134, and Seattle is +116 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Mariners Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Cubs are +146 to cover, and the Mariners are -178.

Cubs vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Mariners on June 20 is 9.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Cubs vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 34, or 72.3%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 24 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 72 opportunities.

In 72 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 37-35-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (12-12).

Seattle is 6-4 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-31-4).

The Mariners have covered 43.1% of their games this season, going 31-41-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .507.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 40th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 77 hits. He is batting .270 this season and has 39 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .527 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .358, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.

Hoerner heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double and an RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up 71 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .266 and slugging .622 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 61st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez's .407 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 84th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

J.P. Crawford has accumulated an on-base percentage of .416, a team-high for the Mariners.

Jorge Polanco has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .254.

