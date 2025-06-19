2 Best NBA Finals Bets and Predictions for Game 6 Between the Thunder and Pacers

Following Game 4's comeback win, the Oklahoma City Thunder controlled most of Game 5 in their 120-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers. At 3-2, Oklahoma City now holds the series lead for the first time in the NBA Finals.

Teams with a 3-2 lead in the Finals have won the series 81.6% of the time. FanDuel Sportsbook now gives the Thunder -2500 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Pacers are in full survival mode, carrying +1200 odds to raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Can Indiana extend the series to Game 7?

Which bets stand out tonight for Game 6? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and see where we can find value.

Thunder at Pacers NBA Finals Game 6 Betting Picks

The Pacers' chances of pulling off a comeback hangs in the balance right now with Tyrese Haliburton battling an injury. He logged 34 minutes in Game 4 but clearly wasn't himself with only four points while going 0 of 6 from the field. Haliburton suffered a strained calf and his status is now in question for the remainder of the series.

Of course, Hali has been the star of the postseason for Indiana. If he's out, the Pacers are likely doomed. This helps explain OKC being favored by 6.5 points, which would be higher than the 5.5 line from Game 3 and 4 on the road.

I'll stray away from the spread considering the home environment behind the Pacers. Instead, we can get exposure to the Thunder closing out this series by taking over their 114.5-point team total.

Pouring in 120 points, Oklahoma City comes off its second-highest point total of the series. While Jalen Williams' 40 points from Game 4 is far from sustainable, I still love the way the Thunder are getting to the rim. They have racked up 45.6 points in the paint per game in the series, and that's sustainable with Indiana ceding 47.5 points in the paint per contest (sixth-most in the playoffs).

Furthermore, OKC has shot over 43.0% from three in two of the previous three games. The Thunder have reached 30 free throw attempts in four consecutive games, too. The offense should be rolling once again in Game 5.

One of our circled lines from Game 4 was OKC to win the first quarter. The Thunder cruised with a 32-22 lead to end the first 12 minutes of play. That makes Oklahoma City a first quarter winner in four of five Finals games.

Backing the Thunder to win the first carries meh -154 odds. Instead, OKC to cover -2.5 in the first has a juicy +102 line. Is this margin too much to ask?

Over the Thunder's four first quarter wins, they've enjoyed an average margin of +8.3. The matchup is there for the trend to keep rolling.

As mentioned, I like Oklahoma City's chances of finding success on offense. After posting 39.5 three-point attempts per game over the first two games of the series, the Thunder continue to limit the Pacers' three-point shots to only 31.0 shots per contest over the previous three games.

OKC just forced 22 turnovers in Game 5, as well. They've now won the turnover battle in four of five games. If Haliburton is out, this further points to another strong first quarter for the Thunder.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

