Golf

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Sergio Garcia Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Sergio Garcia 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Garcia's odds to win the Masters are set at +8000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 26th and suggests an implied probability of 1.2%.

Sergio Garcia Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Garcia has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024MC
2023MC
2022T23
2021MC
2019MC
2018MC
20171

Garcia has played the Masters 25 times and has made the cut in 15 of those starts. He won here in 2017.

Overall, he owns a scoring average of 73.11 across 80 rounds at Augusta.

Since his win, he has missed five of six cuts at the event.

Sergio Garcia Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Garcia has had good overall form, including a win and four top-10s in six starts worldwide.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
4/6/25LIV MiamiLIV3
3/23/25International Series MacauASA4
3/16/25LIV SingaporeLIVT32
3/9/25LIV Hong KongLIV1
2/16/25LIV AdelaideLIVT18
2/8/25LIV RiyadhLIVT6

Sergio Garcia 2025 Key Stats

Here are Garcia's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats
Value
Rank
Driving Distance303.221st
Driving Accuracy68.6%2nd
Greens in Regulation %73.3%4th
Scrambling70.8%1st
Putting Average1.6224th

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel.

