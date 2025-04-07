Sergio Garcia Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Sergio Garcia 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Garcia's odds to win the Masters are set at +8000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 26th and suggests an implied probability of 1.2%.

Sergio Garcia Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Garcia has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 MC 2023 MC 2022 T23 2021 MC 2019 MC 2018 MC 2017 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Garcia has played the Masters 25 times and has made the cut in 15 of those starts. He won here in 2017.

Overall, he owns a scoring average of 73.11 across 80 rounds at Augusta.

Since his win, he has missed five of six cuts at the event.

Sergio Garcia Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Garcia has had good overall form, including a win and four top-10s in six starts worldwide.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 LIV Miami LIV 3 3/23/25 International Series Macau ASA 4 3/16/25 LIV Singapore LIV T32 3/9/25 LIV Hong Kong LIV 1 2/16/25 LIV Adelaide LIV T18 2/8/25 LIV Riyadh LIV T6

Sergio Garcia 2025 Key Stats

Here are Garcia's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats Value Rank Driving Distance 303.2 21st Driving Accuracy 68.6% 2nd Greens in Regulation % 73.3% 4th Scrambling 70.8% 1st Putting Average 1.62 24th

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.