NHL

Senators vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL squads busy on Monday, up against the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Flames Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (8-11-1) vs. Calgary Flames (12-6-3)
  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-142)Flames (+118)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (57%)

Senators vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Senators are +172 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -215.

Senators vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for Senators-Flames on November 25 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Senators vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Senators, Calgary is the underdog at +118, and Ottawa is -142 playing at home.

