San Diego State vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The San Diego State Aztecs versus the Wyoming Cowboys is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

San Diego State vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: San Diego State: (-481) | Wyoming: (+360)

San Diego State: (-481) | Wyoming: (+360) Spread: San Diego State: -10.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +10.5 (-110)

San Diego State: -10.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +10.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

San Diego State vs Wyoming Betting Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 6-1-0 this season.

San Diego State has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of San Diego State's seven games have hit the over.

Wyoming has five wins in eight contests against the spread this season.

Wyoming doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this season.

A pair of Wyoming eight games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

San Diego State vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aztecs win (70.9%)

San Diego State vs Wyoming Point Spread

San Diego State is a 10.5-point favorite against Wyoming. San Diego State is -110 to cover the spread, and Wyoming is -110.

San Diego State vs Wyoming Over/Under

An over/under of 41.5 has been set for San Diego State-Wyoming on Nov. 1, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

San Diego State vs Wyoming Moneyline

The San Diego State vs Wyoming moneyline has San Diego State as a -481 favorite, while Wyoming is a +360 underdog.

San Diego State vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Diego State 29.6 78 10.4 2 45.6 7 Wyoming 21.0 109 19.8 39 48.9 8

San Diego State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Check out even more in-depth San Diego State vs. Wyoming analysis on FanDuel Research.