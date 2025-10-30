San Diego State vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The San Diego State Aztecs versus the Wyoming Cowboys is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
San Diego State vs Wyoming Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: San Diego State: (-481) | Wyoming: (+360)
- Spread: San Diego State: -10.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
San Diego State vs Wyoming Betting Trends
- Against the spread, San Diego State is 6-1-0 this season.
- San Diego State has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, three of San Diego State's seven games have hit the over.
- Wyoming has five wins in eight contests against the spread this season.
- Wyoming doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- A pair of Wyoming eight games in 2025 have gone over the point total.
San Diego State vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aztecs win (70.9%)
San Diego State vs Wyoming Point Spread
San Diego State is a 10.5-point favorite against Wyoming. San Diego State is -110 to cover the spread, and Wyoming is -110.
San Diego State vs Wyoming Over/Under
An over/under of 41.5 has been set for San Diego State-Wyoming on Nov. 1, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
San Diego State vs Wyoming Moneyline
The San Diego State vs Wyoming moneyline has San Diego State as a -481 favorite, while Wyoming is a +360 underdog.
San Diego State vs. Wyoming Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|San Diego State
|29.6
|78
|10.4
|2
|45.6
|7
|Wyoming
|21.0
|109
|19.8
|39
|48.9
|8
San Diego State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
