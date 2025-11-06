San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the San Diego State Aztecs facing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

San Diego State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Diego State: (-250) | Hawaii: (+205)

San Diego State: (-250) | Hawaii: (+205) Spread: San Diego State: -6.5 (-122) | Hawaii: +6.5 (100)

San Diego State: -6.5 (-122) | Hawaii: +6.5 (100) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

San Diego State vs Hawaii Betting Trends

San Diego State's record against the spread is 7-1-0.

Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, San Diego State is 3-0.

Out of eight San Diego State games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Hawaii has beaten the spread six times in nine games.

Hawaii has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of nine Hawaii games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Aztecs win (79.9%)

San Diego State vs Hawaii Point Spread

Hawaii is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (+100 odds), and San Diego State, the favorite, is -122 to cover.

San Diego State vs Hawaii Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for San Diego State-Hawaii on Nov. 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

San Diego State vs Hawaii Moneyline

San Diego State is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while Hawaii is a +205 underdog.

San Diego State vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Diego State 28.9 71 10.0 2 45.1 8 Hawaii 29.7 51 25.7 88 52.6 9

San Diego State vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

