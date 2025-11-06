San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the San Diego State Aztecs facing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Diego State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: San Diego State: (-250) | Hawaii: (+205)
- Spread: San Diego State: -6.5 (-122) | Hawaii: +6.5 (100)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
San Diego State vs Hawaii Betting Trends
- San Diego State's record against the spread is 7-1-0.
- Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, San Diego State is 3-0.
- Out of eight San Diego State games so far this season, three have hit the over.
- Hawaii has beaten the spread six times in nine games.
- Hawaii has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Of nine Hawaii games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aztecs win (79.9%)
San Diego State vs Hawaii Point Spread
Hawaii is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (+100 odds), and San Diego State, the favorite, is -122 to cover.
San Diego State vs Hawaii Over/Under
An over/under of 50.5 has been set for San Diego State-Hawaii on Nov. 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
San Diego State vs Hawaii Moneyline
San Diego State is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while Hawaii is a +205 underdog.
San Diego State vs. Hawaii Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|San Diego State
|28.9
|71
|10.0
|2
|45.1
|8
|Hawaii
|29.7
|51
|25.7
|88
|52.6
|9
San Diego State vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 11 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Spectrum Sports
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth San Diego State vs. Hawaii analysis on FanDuel Research.