Run It Back: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season!

On this episode, Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams, and Chandler Parsons break down Kyrie Irving's ACL injury and discuss how Dallas should handle the rest of the season.

The crew also reflects on LeBron James reaching 50,000 points and debates whether any current NBA players will ever reach that milestone.

Additionally, the panel weighs in on Shaq's comments about including Stephen Curry in the GOAT conversation, and much more.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

