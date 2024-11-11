Run It Back: Monday, November 11th, 2024

Run It Back is officially here for a 3rd season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams!

On November 11th episode, the crew reviews the hottest headlines from the NBA weekend. This includes the ramifications of the injury bug that has hit several superstars across the league.

In addition, they sit down with 4x All Star DeMarcus Cousins, who gives us his take on the struggling Milwaukee Bucks and how Giannis Antetokounmpo really is as a leader behind closed doors.

The panel rounds out the show by previewing the in-season tournament which starts November 12th.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

