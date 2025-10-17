FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 7 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 7 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 7 game.

Week 7 Any Time TD Picks

Rams vs. Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tutu Atwell

Saints at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Olamide Zaccheaus

Dolphins at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
De'Von Achane

Patriots at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Drake Maye

Raiders at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tre Tucker

Eagles at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jordan Addison

Panthers at Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tetairoa McMillan

Giants at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jaxson Dart

Colts at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Quentin Johnston

Commanders at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Pickens

Packers at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Dontayvion Wicks

Falcons at 49ers

Any time touchdown odds were not available for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Falcons at 49ers betting odds for the latest markets.

Buccaneers at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jameson Williams

Texans at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Cooper Kupp

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on an Anytime TD wager for the Rams vs. Jaguars NFL International Series game on October 19th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

