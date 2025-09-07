Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (72-69) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-79)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MNNT

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-138) | MIN: (+118)

KC: (-138) | MIN: (+118) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192)

KC: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-9, 4.54 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-7, 5.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (5-9) for the Royals and Bailey Ober (4-7) for the Twins. When Lorenzen starts, his team is 14-8-0 against the spread this season. Lorenzen's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. The Twins have a 10-11-0 ATS record in Ober's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have a 4-6 record in Ober's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.7%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Twins reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-138) and Minnesota as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Royals are +158 to cover, and the Twins are -192.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Twins game on Sept. 7, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 35, or 57.4%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 17 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 139 opportunities.

The Royals are 69-70-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have put together a 19-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Minnesota has gone 8-14 (36.4%).

The Twins have played in 136 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-65-7).

The Twins have a 66-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.5% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 160 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .503. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .294 with 52 walks and 66 runs scored. He's slugging .472.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 11th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 139 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.321/.469.

Pasquantino has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 123 hits, an OBP of .282 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 112 hits. He's batting .271 and slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach's .413 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .243 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Ryan Jeffers has a .353 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!