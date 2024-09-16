Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (82-68) vs. Detroit Tigers (77-73)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSDET

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-146) | DET: (+124)

KC: (-146) | DET: (+124) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162)

KC: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 16-8, 2.94 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-6, 4.47 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Seth Lugo (16-8) to the mound, while Casey Mize (2-6) will take the ball for the Tigers. Lugo's team is 18-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Lugo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-7. The Tigers have gone 12-7-0 against the spread when Mize starts. The Tigers have an 8-7 record in Mize's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (63.3%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +124 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Royals are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are +134 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -162.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

Royals versus Tigers on Sept. 16 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 44, or 64.7%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win 23 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 147 opportunities.

The Royals are 82-65-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have put together a 42-48 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Detroit has a 10-25 record (winning just 28.6% of its games).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-70-3).

The Tigers have gone 79-68-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 198 hits and an OBP of .384, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .595. He's batting .331.

He ranks first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Salvador Perez is hitting .275 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying batters, he is 30th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is batting .239 with a .346 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Garcia has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Hunter Renfroe is batting .237 with a .308 OBP and 50 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 123 hits with a .354 on-base percentage, leading the Tigers in both categories. He's batting .265 and slugging .494.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 23rd and he is 19th in slugging.

Matt Vierling is batting .258 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 61st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith has a .381 slugging percentage, which paces the Tigers.

Wenceel Perez is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

8/4/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/3/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/1/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/20/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 8-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

