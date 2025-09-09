Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (66-78) vs. Washington Nationals (59-84)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MASN2

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

MIA: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+158) | WSH: +1.5 (-192)

MIA: -1.5 (+158) | WSH: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adam Mazur (Marlins) - 0-2, 5.74 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-15, 5.87 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Adam Mazur (0-2) versus the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (7-15). Mazur and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Mazur has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Parker starts, the Nationals have gone 11-14-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 22 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 10-12 in those games.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (61.3%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Miami is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +114 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Nationals are -192 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +158.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Nationals game on Sept. 9 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 1-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 140 opportunities.

The Marlins are 79-61-0 against the spread in their 140 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 51-65 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Washington has a 40-55 record (winning 42.1% of its games).

In the 137 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-57-7).

The Nationals have covered 50.4% of their games this season, going 69-68-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .316 while slugging .377.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Lopez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .349 this season. He's batting .279.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.284/.412.

Eric Wagaman is batting .240 with a .291 OBP and 46 RBI for Miami this season.

Wagaman has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .308 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .267 with 32 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 49th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Abrams hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with four doubles.

James Wood has racked up 138 hits with a .355 on-base percentage while slugging .471. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .258.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 80th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .263 with 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .232 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 54 walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

