Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals.
Guardians vs Royals Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (73-70) vs. Kansas City Royals (73-71)
- Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and FDSKC
Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | KC: (+108)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-196)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 4-3, 3.73 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 7-6, 3.03 ERA
The Guardians will give the nod to Joey Cantillo (4-3, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Noah Cameron (7-6, 3.03 ERA). Cantillo's team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cantillo's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 11-8-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals have a 3-7 record in Cameron's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (54.3%)
Guardians vs Royals Moneyline
- Cleveland is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +108 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Royals Spread
- The Guardians are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +162 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -196.
Guardians vs Royals Over/Under
- Guardians versus Royals on Sept. 9 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.
Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (62.5%) in those games.
- This season Cleveland has been victorious 23 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 140 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Guardians are 74-66-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Royals have won 37 of the 80 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.2%).
- Kansas City is 21-31 (winning 40.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-80-2).
- The Royals have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 70-72-0 ATS.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 148 hits and an OBP of .357 this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .501.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.
- Steven Kwan has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 48 runs. He's batting .277 this season and slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 127th.
- Kwan brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with four walks and four RBIs.
- Kyle Manzardo has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.323/.470.
- Manzardo heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.
- Angel Martinez has 10 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.503) and paces the Royals in hits (160). He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 10th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.
- Maikel Garcia has a .357 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .469.
- His batting average is 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .260.
- Salvador Perez is hitting .237 with 33 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks.
Guardians vs Royals Head to Head
- 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
