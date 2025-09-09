Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (73-70) vs. Kansas City Royals (73-71)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSKC

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | KC: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-196)

CLE: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 4-3, 3.73 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 7-6, 3.03 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Joey Cantillo (4-3, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Noah Cameron (7-6, 3.03 ERA). Cantillo's team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cantillo's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 11-8-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals have a 3-7 record in Cameron's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (54.3%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +108 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +162 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -196.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

Guardians versus Royals on Sept. 9 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (62.5%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 23 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 140 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 74-66-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 37 of the 80 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.2%).

Kansas City is 21-31 (winning 40.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Royals have played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-80-2).

The Royals have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 70-72-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 148 hits and an OBP of .357 this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .501.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Steven Kwan has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 48 runs. He's batting .277 this season and slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 127th.

Kwan brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with four walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.323/.470.

Manzardo heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Angel Martinez has 10 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.503) and paces the Royals in hits (160). He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 10th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has a .357 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .469.

His batting average is 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .260.

Salvador Perez is hitting .237 with 33 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!