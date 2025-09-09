Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 9
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Texas Rangers take the field at Globe Life Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Orioles (66-77), Pirates (64-80)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -164
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 56.34%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.66%
Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Adam Mazur vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Marlins (66-78), Nationals (59-84)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 61.28%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.72%
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Guardians (73-70), Royals (73-71)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 54.30%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.70%
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Phillies (84-60), Mets (76-68)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -130
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 57.15%
- Mets Win Probability: 42.85%
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS, YES and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Yankees (80-63), Tigers (82-62)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 63.50%
- Tigers Win Probability: 36.50%
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Luis Garcia
- Records: Blue Jays (82-61), Astros (78-66)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.62%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.38%
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Braves (65-79), Cubs (81-63)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.06%
- Braves Win Probability: 44.94%
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: White Sox (55-89), Rays (71-72)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.63%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.37%
Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Rangers (75-70), Brewers (89-56)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.00%
- Rangers Win Probability: 40.00%
Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Angels (67-76), Twins (63-80)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 58.76%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.24%
St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Mariners (75-68), Cardinals (72-72)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 63.83%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 36.17%
Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Padres (78-65), Reds (72-71)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -184
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.18%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.82%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Giants (72-71), Diamondbacks (72-72)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -148
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.87%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.13%
Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Dustin May
- Records: Athletics (66-78), Red Sox (79-65)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 54.39%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.61%
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. German Marquez
- Records: Dodgers (79-64), Rockies (40-103)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 71.03%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.97%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.