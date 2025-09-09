Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 9

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Texas Rangers take the field at Globe Life Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT

MASN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Mike Burrows

Kyle Bradish vs. Mike Burrows Records: Orioles (66-77), Pirates (64-80)

Orioles (66-77), Pirates (64-80) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 56.34%

56.34% Pirates Win Probability: 43.66%

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN2

FDSFL and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Adam Mazur vs. Mitchell Parker

Adam Mazur vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Marlins (66-78), Nationals (59-84)

Marlins (66-78), Nationals (59-84) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 61.28%

61.28% Nationals Win Probability: 38.72%

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSKC

CLEG and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Noah Cameron

Joey Cantillo vs. Noah Cameron Records: Guardians (73-70), Royals (73-71)

Guardians (73-70), Royals (73-71) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Royals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 54.30%

54.30% Guardians Win Probability: 45.70%

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY

NBCS-PH and SNY Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Sean Manaea

Ranger Suarez vs. Sean Manaea Records: Phillies (84-60), Mets (76-68)

Phillies (84-60), Mets (76-68) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Mets Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 57.15%

57.15% Mets Win Probability: 42.85%

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: TBS, YES and FDSDET

TBS, YES and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Casey Mize

Will Warren vs. Casey Mize Records: Yankees (80-63), Tigers (82-62)

Yankees (80-63), Tigers (82-62) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 63.50%

63.50% Tigers Win Probability: 36.50%

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SCHN

SNET and SCHN Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Luis Garcia

José Berrios vs. Luis Garcia Records: Blue Jays (82-61), Astros (78-66)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.62%

55.62% Astros Win Probability: 44.38%

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MARQ

FDSSO and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Cade Horton

Spencer Strider vs. Cade Horton Records: Braves (65-79), Cubs (81-63)

Braves (65-79), Cubs (81-63) Braves Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.06%

55.06% Braves Win Probability: 44.94%

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN

CHSN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Adrian Houser

Yoendrys Gomez vs. Adrian Houser Records: White Sox (55-89), Rays (71-72)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.63%

57.63% White Sox Win Probability: 42.37%

Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSWI

RSN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Chad Patrick

Jack Leiter vs. Chad Patrick Records: Rangers (75-70), Brewers (89-56)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.00%

60.00% Rangers Win Probability: 40.00%

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MNNT

FDSW and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Zebby Matthews

Kyle Hendricks vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Angels (67-76), Twins (63-80)

Angels (67-76), Twins (63-80) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 58.76%

58.76% Angels Win Probability: 41.24%

St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW

ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Matthew Liberatore

George Kirby vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Mariners (75-68), Cardinals (72-72)

Mariners (75-68), Cardinals (72-72) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 63.83%

63.83% Cardinals Win Probability: 36.17%

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and FDSOH

MLB Network, SDPA and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Zack Littell

Michael King vs. Zack Littell Records: Padres (78-65), Reds (72-71)

Padres (78-65), Reds (72-71) Padres Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Reds Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.18%

54.18% Reds Win Probability: 45.82%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID

NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Zac Gallen

Robbie Ray vs. Zac Gallen Records: Giants (72-71), Diamondbacks (72-72)

Giants (72-71), Diamondbacks (72-72) Giants Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.87%

51.87% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.13%

Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN

NBCS-CA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Dustin May

Jeffrey Springs vs. Dustin May Records: Athletics (66-78), Red Sox (79-65)

Athletics (66-78), Red Sox (79-65) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.39%

54.39% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.61%

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. German Marquez

Emmet Sheehan vs. German Marquez Records: Dodgers (79-64), Rockies (40-103)

Dodgers (79-64), Rockies (40-103) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 71.03%

71.03% Rockies Win Probability: 28.97%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.