Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (84-60) vs. New York Mets (76-68)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SNY

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-130) | NYM: (+110)

PHI: (-130) | NYM: (+110) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 11-6, 2.89 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-2, 5.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (11-6) for the Phillies and Sean Manaea (1-2) for the Mets. Suarez and his team are 11-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-6. When Manaea starts, the Mets are 3-6-0 against the spread. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for one Manaea start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (57.2%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Mets, Philadelphia is the favorite at -130, and New York is +110 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Phillies are +146 to cover, and the Mets are -178.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Mets on Sept. 9, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 70, or 64.2%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 61-30 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 53 of 137 chances this season.

In 137 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 70-67-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 15 of the 37 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.5%).

New York has gone 7-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (38.9%).

The Mets have played in 137 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-67-8).

The Mets have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 65-72-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.365) and total hits (129) this season. He's batting .241 batting average while slugging .560.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .261 with 30 doubles, 24 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 70th, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Bryson Stott is batting .250 with a .377 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Nick Castellanos has 16 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Castellanos brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated a team-high OBP (.400), and leads the Mets in hits (132). He's batting .261 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 70th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor leads his team with a .458 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso is batting .269 with 37 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 56 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .263 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 48 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

9/8/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

