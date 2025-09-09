Orioles vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Orioles vs Pirates Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (66-77) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SportsNet PT

Orioles vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-164) | PIT: (+138)

BAL: (-164) | PIT: (+138) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

BAL: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Orioles vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 2-4, 4.08 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (0-1) versus the Pirates and Mike Burrows (2-4). Bradish has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Bradish's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Burrows' starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those games.

Orioles vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (56.3%)

Orioles vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -164 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Pirates Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -142 to cover.

Orioles vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Orioles-Pirates on Sept. 9, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Orioles vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 26, or 45.6%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Baltimore has been victorious four times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 140 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 68-72-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates are 41-55 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 16-25 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (39%).

The Pirates have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-76-6).

The Pirates are 74-62-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 139 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. All three of those stats are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average, as well.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Jackson Holliday is batting .248 with 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 47 walks, while slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 94th, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 112th.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .260 with a .374 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Colton Cowser has 13 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .411 and has 130 hits, both team-high marks for the Pirates. He's batting .248 and with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 94th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Oneil Cruz is batting .201 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 147th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up an on-base percentage of .339, a team-high for the Pirates.

Tommy Pham is batting .261 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

