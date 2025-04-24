Royals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Rockies Game Info

Kansas City Royals (10-14) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-18)

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and COLR

Royals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-275) | COL: (+225)

KC: (-275) | COL: (+225) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106)

KC: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Royals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 1-1, 3.58 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 1-2, 7.36 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (1-1) for the Royals and Chase Dollander (1-2) for the Rockies. When Ragans starts, his team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season. Ragans' team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Dollander's three starts with a set spread. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Dollander starts this season -- they lost both.

Royals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (72%)

Royals vs Rockies Moneyline

Kansas City is a -275 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +225 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Rockies are +106 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -128.

Royals vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Rockies on April 24, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Royals have won in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Kansas City this season, with a -275 moneyline set for this game.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 24 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 9-15-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 19 total times this season. They've gone 3-16 in those games.

Colorado has not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer in five chances.

The Rockies have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-14-1).

The Rockies have a 9-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 28 hits and an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473. He's batting .308.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Witt will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .289 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .186 with a .314 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Jonathan India has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .195 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and five walks while hitting .232. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Brenton Doyle is batting .315 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Hunter Goodman a has .333 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Kyle Farmer has 19 hits while slugging .418. Both pace his team.

Royals vs Rockies Head to Head

4/22/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/7/2024: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/5/2024: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/4/2023: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/3/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/2/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/15/2022: 8-7 KC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-7 KC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/14/2022: 10-4 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/13/2022: 14-10 KC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!