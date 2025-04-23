Royals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies.

Royals vs Rockies Game Info

Kansas City Royals (10-14) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-18)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and COLR

Royals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-198) | COL: (+166)

KC: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132)

KC: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Royals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 1-3, 4.57 ERA vs German Márquez (Rockies) - 0-3, 8.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (1-3) for the Royals and German Marquez (0-3) for the Rockies. Lorenzen and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lorenzen's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Marquez's starts. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for three Marquez starts this season -- they lost every game.

Royals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (64.2%)

Royals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Royals, Colorado is the underdog at +166, and Kansas City is -198 playing at home.

Royals vs Rockies Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Royals are +110 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -132.

Royals vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Rockies game on April 23 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Royals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Royals have won in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has played as a favorite of -198 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 24 opportunities.

The Royals are 9-15-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won three of the 19 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (15.8%).

Colorado has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer in 10 chances.

The Rockies have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-14-1).

The Rockies have a 9-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.9% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (28) this season. He has a .308 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 26th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Witt has hit safely in 14 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .289 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks, while slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .360.

His batting average is 43rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Jonathan India has been key for Kansas City with 16 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .244.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is batting .232 with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Hunter Goodman's .333 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .235 while slugging .412.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kyle Farmer has totaled 19 hits with a .418 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rockies.

Nick Martini is hitting .277 with two doubles and six walks.

Royals vs Rockies Head to Head

4/22/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/7/2024: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/5/2024: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/4/2023: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/3/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/2/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/15/2022: 8-7 KC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-7 KC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/14/2022: 10-4 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/13/2022: 14-10 KC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

