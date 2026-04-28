Royals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 5:11 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Athletics Game Info

Kansas City Royals (11-17) vs. Athletics (15-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Royals.TV

Royals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | OAK: (+102)

KC: (-120) | OAK: (+102) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156)

KC: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 2-1, 4.08 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 2-1, 5.84 ERA

The probable starters are Kris Bubic (2-1) for the Royals and Jacob Lopez (2-1) for the Athletics. When Bubic starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Bubic's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Lopez's five starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 3-2 in Lopez's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (50.4%)

Royals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Royals vs Athletics moneyline has the Royals as a -120 favorite, while the Athletics are a +102 underdog at home.

Royals vs Athletics Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Royals are +130 to cover, while the Athletics are -156 to cover.

Royals vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Royals-Athletics on April 28, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 26 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 11-15-0 in 26 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 12 of the 22 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (54.5%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Athletics have gone 11-9 (55%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-14-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.7% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .422. He has a .294 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Witt will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with six doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen leads Kansas City with 22 hits. He is batting .268 this season and eight of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .160 with a .267 OBP and 15 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.563) and leads the Athletics in hits (34). He's batting .304 and with an on-base percentage of .361.

He is 23rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Cortes is batting .377 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Nick Kurtz has a .424 OBP to lead his team.

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