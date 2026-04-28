Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the San Diego Padres.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (17-12) vs. San Diego Padres (19-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | SD: (+100)

CHC: (-118) | SD: (+100) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166)

CHC: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 2-0, 2.73 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 1-2, 5.75 ERA

The probable starters are Edward Cabrera (2-0) for the Cubs and Walker Buehler (1-2) for the Padres. Cabrera's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cabrera's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have gone 4-1-0 against the spread when Buehler starts. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for two Buehler starts this season -- they won both.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (59.5%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

The Cubs vs Padres moneyline has Chicago as a -118 favorite, while San Diego is a +100 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Padres. The Cubs are +138 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -166.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Cubs-Padres game on April 28, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 9-7 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 14-15-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have compiled a 6-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.5% of those games).

San Diego is 5-5 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Padres have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-15-1).

The Padres have collected an 18-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago OPS (.833) this season. He has a .297 batting average, an on-base percentage of .375, and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .206 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 153rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Moises Ballesteros has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .435 and a slugging percentage of .710 this season.

Ballesteros has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (25) this season while batting .236 with 11 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has accumulated a .360 on-base percentage and a .422 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .284.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 76th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .232 with four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average ranks 118th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Ramon Laureano is batting .255 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .213 with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

4/27/2026: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/2/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2025: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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