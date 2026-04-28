Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (20-9) vs. Miami Marlins (13-16)
- Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and Marlins.TV
Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-295) | MIA: (+240)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-128) | MIA: +1.5 (+106)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 2-0, 0.38 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 1-2, 3.67 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani (2-0) to the mound, while Janson Junk (1-2) will get the nod for the Marlins. Ohtani and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ohtani's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Marlins have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Junk start this season -- they lost.
Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (65%)
Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -295 favorite at home.
Dodgers vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Marlins are +106 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -128.
Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Marlins on April 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.
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Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 20, or 69%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Los Angeles has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -295 or better.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 29 chances this season.
- The Dodgers are 15-14-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins have won one of the 11 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (9.1%).
- Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Marlins have played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-10-1).
- The Marlins have collected an 11-17-0 record against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .538, fueled by 12 extra-base hits. He has a .327 batting average and an on-base percentage of .374.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 20th in slugging.
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.398) this season, fueled by 30 hits. He's batting .278 while slugging .500.
- He is 43rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in MLB.
- Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
- Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 28 hits. He is batting .298 this season and 12 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 29 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .439.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Liam Hicks is leading the Marlins with 28 hits. He's batting .311 and slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.
- Xavier Edwards has a .435 OBP while slugging .462. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .340.
- His batting average ranks second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 52nd in slugging.
- Otto Lopez is hitting .312 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.
- Jakob Marsee is hitting .191 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and 18 walks.
Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)
- 5/7/2025: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 5/6/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 5/5/2025: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/30/2025: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)
- 4/29/2025: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 4/28/2025: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 9/19/2024: 20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 9/18/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/17/2024: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
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