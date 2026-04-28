Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-9) vs. Miami Marlins (13-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Marlins.TV

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-295) | MIA: (+240)

LAD: (-295) | MIA: (+240) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-128) | MIA: +1.5 (+106)

LAD: -1.5 (-128) | MIA: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 2-0, 0.38 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 1-2, 3.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani (2-0) to the mound, while Janson Junk (1-2) will get the nod for the Marlins. Ohtani and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ohtani's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Marlins have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Junk start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (65%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -295 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Marlins are +106 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -128.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

Dodgers versus Marlins on April 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 20, or 69%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -295 or better.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 29 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 15-14-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won one of the 11 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (9.1%).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Marlins have played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-10-1).

The Marlins have collected an 11-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .538, fueled by 12 extra-base hits. He has a .327 batting average and an on-base percentage of .374.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.398) this season, fueled by 30 hits. He's batting .278 while slugging .500.

He is 43rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in MLB.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 28 hits. He is batting .298 this season and 12 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Muncy has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 29 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks is leading the Marlins with 28 hits. He's batting .311 and slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has a .435 OBP while slugging .462. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .340.

His batting average ranks second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .312 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .191 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and 18 walks.

Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head

4/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/7/2025: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/6/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/5/2025: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/30/2025: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/29/2025: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/19/2024: 20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/18/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/17/2024: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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