Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (78-78) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSKC

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-152) | LAA: (+128)

KC: (-152) | LAA: (+128) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130)

KC: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 2-3, 5.16 ERA vs Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 0-0, 10.38 ERA

The probable starters are Cole Ragans (2-3) for the Royals and Samuel Aldegheri for the Angels. When Ragans starts, his team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season. Ragans' team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. Last season when Aldegheri pitched his team went 1-2-0 against the spread. Aldegheri and his team went 1-2 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (62.6%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +128 underdog despite being at home.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Royals are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+108 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -130 to cover.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Royals-Angels on Sept. 23, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 57.1%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won 13 of 22 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 154 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 75-79-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Angels have compiled a 50-65 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 29-33 (46.8%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 82 times this season for an 82-67-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together an 81-73-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 174 hits and an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .501. He's batting .292.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Witt has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Maikel Garcia has 163 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351.

Salvador Perez is batting .240 with a .283 OBP and 96 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Perez has safely hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with five home runs, two walks and 15 RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a .470 slugging percentage, which paces the Angels. He's batting .228 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 39th in slugging.

Ward enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three home runs and three RBIs.

Jo Adell leads his team with 119 hits. He has a batting average of .237 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel has 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 57 walks while batting .268.

Mike Trout paces his team with a .357 OBP.

Royals vs Angels Head to Head

9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/12/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/10/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2024: 10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!