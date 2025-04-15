Rory McIlroy Grand Slam Betting Odds: Can Rory Sweep the Majors in 2025?

Rory McIlroy made history by winning the 89th Masters Tournament and earning himself a green jacket.

McIlroy has now won five total majors and one of each, thus completing the career grand slam.

Masters Tournament (2025)

PGA Championship (2012, 2014)

U.S. Open (2011)

The Open Championship (2014)

But can Rory sweep all four majors this year? Let's see what the golf betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have to say.

Rory McIlroy 2025 Grand Slam Betting Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook has McIlroy's odds to win the grand slam (i.e. to win the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship this summer) at +9500.

Like Rory to win another major but not to sweep them? Let's look at his individual betting odds for the final three majors.

Rory McIlroy 2025 PGA Championship Betting Odds

This year's PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

McIlroy has four career wins at Quail Hollow:

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

2015 Wells Fargo Championship

2021 Wells Fargo Championship

2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Here are the odds to win the PGA Championship, as of April 15th.

PGA Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Rory McIlroy +450 Scottie Scheffler +490 Ludvig Aberg +1500 Xander Schauffele +1700 Bryson Dechambeau +1700 Jon Rahm +2100 Collin Morikawa +2100 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rory McIlroy 2025 U.S. Open Betting Odds

This year's U.S. Open will be held at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania -- near Pittsburgh.

McIlroy missed the cut at Oakmont in 2016 for the U.S. Open.

Here are the odds to win the U.S. Open, as of April 15th.

U.S. Open FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +430 Rory McIlroy +500 Bryson DeChambeau +1000 Ludvig Aberg +1200 Xander Schauffele +1200 Jon Rahm +1600 Viktor Hovland +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rory McIlroy 2025 The Open Championship Betting Odds

This year's Open Championship (a.k.a. the British Open) will be held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, giving McIlroy a bit of a home-game narrative.

McIlroy missed the cut at Portrush in 2019's Open Championship, however.

Here are the odds to win The Open, as of April 15th.

The Open Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Rory McIlroy +470 Scottie Scheffler +500 Xander Schauffele +1200 Ludvig Aberg +1400 Jon Rahm +2000 Shane Lowry +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.