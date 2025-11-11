Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers will meet the New York Giants and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (230.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Doubs worth considering for his next game versus the Giants? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Romeo Doubs Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.27

57.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

Doubs is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 114th overall, as he has tallied 70.6 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

In his last three games, Doubs has produced 16.0 fantasy points (5.3 per game), as he's turned 20 targets into 11 catches for 140 yards and zero TDs.

Doubs has put up 28.7 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 37 targets into 22 catches for 267 yards and zero TDs.

The high point of Doubs' fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 23.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Romeo Doubs' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.5 fantasy points. He had one reception for five yards on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass versus the Giants this season.

New York has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Four players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Giants this year.

Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs?