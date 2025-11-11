DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Wideout DeVonta Smith faces a matchup against the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (199.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Smith a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Lions? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

DeVonta Smith Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.55

64.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (77th overall), putting up 83.7 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

In his last three games, Smith has put up 45.6 fantasy points (15.2 per game), as he's hauled in 19 passes on 27 targets for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith has compiled 499 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 31 catches (42 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 61.9 (12.4 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Smith's season as a fantasy producer came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, as he tallied 24.3 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught nine passes on 11 targets for 183 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith's game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.6 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 16 yards on the day.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not let a player record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Lions have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have given up a TD catch by 14 players this season.

Detroit has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Lions this year.

