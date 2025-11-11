Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will take on the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (230.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Love a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Giants? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Jordan Love Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 249.71

249.71 Projected Passing TDs: 1.60

1.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.62

15.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (19th overall), putting up 147.7 total fantasy points (16.4 per game).

During his last three games, Love has accumulated 809 passing yards (75-of-110) for three passing TDs with one pick, leading to 45.1 fantasy points (15.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 28 yards rushing on seven carries.

Love has put up 73.5 fantasy points (14.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 113-of-165 passes for 1,247 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 76 rushing yards on 18 carries.

The highlight of Love's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, when he racked up 28.3 fantasy points with 360 passing yards, three TDs, and zero picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing for 176 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 28 yards on five attempts on the ground (7.8 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this season.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Giants have allowed just one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to 13 players this season.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

