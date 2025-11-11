Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Running back Josh Jacobs faces a matchup versus the 31st-ranked run defense in the league (152.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Green Bay Packers meet the New York Giants, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Jacobs for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Josh Jacobs Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.29

73.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.81

0.81 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.18

22.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Jacobs has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 16.5 fantasy points per game (148.5 total points). Overall, he is 18th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Jacobs has picked up 41.2 fantasy points (13.7 per game), rushing for 194 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 51 carries. He has also contributed 58 yards on 12 catches (14 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Jacobs has amassed 86.0 fantasy points (17.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 342 yards with seven touchdowns on 82 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 118 yards on 18 grabs (20 targets).

The peak of Jacobs' fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, when he posted 27.7 fantasy points (22 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 7.4 fantasy points (16 carries, 30 yards; 5 receptions, 44 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New York this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Giants have given up a touchdown catch by 15 players this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against New York this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this year.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New York this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Giants this season.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.